SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,622 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,003. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.11 and a 12 month high of $108.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.09.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

