SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 366 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,794,532,000 after purchasing an additional 102,139 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,859,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $695,406,000 after acquiring an additional 366,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Argus raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.27.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.60. 1,005,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,183. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.05 and its 200 day moving average is $104.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $88.64 and a 52 week high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.38 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.