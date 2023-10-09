SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.27. 4,046,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,008,308. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $117.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

