SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.99. 1,002,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,391. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.08 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.79.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

