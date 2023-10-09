SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 305 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.03. 849,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,961. The company has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.22 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

