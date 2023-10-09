SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 359 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 122.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

Southern Stock Performance

SO traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $65.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,942. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,455. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

