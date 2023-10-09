SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 541 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,511 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.0% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,851,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,425. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.28 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $415.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

