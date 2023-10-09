Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.98. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

