Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $138.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $155.26. The company has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

