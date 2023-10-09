Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 7,074 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,598 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $190,270,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.55. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.19.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

