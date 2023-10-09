Spartan Fund Management Inc. Has $151,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $39.20 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $143.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

