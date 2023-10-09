SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,424,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053,546. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.96.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.