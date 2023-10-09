SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $20,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.44. The stock had a trading volume of 125,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,620. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.72. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.