Sterneck Capital Management LLC Buys 76 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.5% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.7 %

IBM stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.02. 624,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.54.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

