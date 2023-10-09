Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.0% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,784,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,784,357. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.20%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

