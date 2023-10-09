Sterneck Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,260 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,199 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.8% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,245,185,000 after buying an additional 671,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,526,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,156,985. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $153.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

