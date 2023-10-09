SWS Partners Acquires 5,283 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

SWS Partners boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. MetLife makes up 1.1% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in MetLife were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444,254 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $234,761,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in MetLife by 42,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,882,000 after buying an additional 1,762,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,142,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,131,000 after buying an additional 1,158,632 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $61.42. 634,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,787,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.78. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MET

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.