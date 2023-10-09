SWS Partners Acquires 5,283 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

SWS Partners boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. MetLife makes up 1.1% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in MetLife were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444,254 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $234,761,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in MetLife by 42,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,882,000 after buying an additional 1,762,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,142,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,131,000 after buying an additional 1,158,632 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MetLife Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $61.42. 634,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,787,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.78. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.
MetLife Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.93%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
