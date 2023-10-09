SWS Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:D traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,542. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

