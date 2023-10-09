SWS Partners Has $3.08 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SWS Partners raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.1% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Intel were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.7% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 50,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 512,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Intel by 8.9% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 57,379 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $35.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,615,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,496,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.11. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $149.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.