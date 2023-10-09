SWS Partners Has $3.14 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SWS Partners increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.1% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.10. 412,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,355. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $150.54 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.