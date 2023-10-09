SWS Partners Trims Stock Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

SWS Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in New Relic were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.74. The stock had a trading volume of 954,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,143. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.36. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $50.24 and a one year high of $86.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. New Relic had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $242.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $218,309.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $110,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $218,309.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,854 shares in the company, valued at $659,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $1,639,502 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEWR. Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEWR

About New Relic

(Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.