T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

