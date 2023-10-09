Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,373 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,317,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,547,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Target by 2,161.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 914,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $123,360,000 after buying an additional 874,493 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,707. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.58 and its 200 day moving average is $137.64.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

