Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises approximately 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Blackstone by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.0 %

BX stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.08. 351,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,107,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.03.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.03.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

