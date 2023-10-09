Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Increased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.57.

Tesla Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $6.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.81. 44,469,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,169,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.06. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

