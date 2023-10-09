Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.09. The company had a trading volume of 612,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,332. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.59 and its 200-day moving average is $171.52.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.