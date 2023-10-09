The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.90. The stock had a trading volume of 526,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,362. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.21. The company has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,455 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

