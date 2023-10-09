The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.99. 5,539,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,162,255. The stock has a market cap of $153.68 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.