The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,151 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 22.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.4 %

DIS opened at $84.10 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day moving average is $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $153.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

