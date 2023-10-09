The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lessened by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.43. 4,358,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,155,084. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.