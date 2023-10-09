Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $639,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $841,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.9% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TMO traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $492.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,221. The firm has a market cap of $190.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $528.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.