Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.86. 278,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,982. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $187.29 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

