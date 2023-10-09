Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,245 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2,050.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.57.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $255.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.06. The stock has a market cap of $811.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

