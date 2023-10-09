U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,927,108. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

