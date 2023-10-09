United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.1% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $153.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,624. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.54 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.26.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

