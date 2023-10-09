Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after buying an additional 22,218 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $245,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.91. 584,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,270. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.75. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

