Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Lessened by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.02. 638,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,379. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.75. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

