Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,589,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,004,913. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

