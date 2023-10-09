Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VYM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.66. The company had a trading volume of 543,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,193. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.