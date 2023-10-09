Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Trimmed by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $61,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after acquiring an additional 31,534 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $379,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.73. 155,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,013. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

