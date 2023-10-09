Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Acas LLC

Acas LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.59. 49,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

