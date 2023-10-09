Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Mosaic Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Mosaic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 17.3% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $23,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,454 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $18,095,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,885. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.84.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.