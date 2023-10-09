Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,873 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,664. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average is $72.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

