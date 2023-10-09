Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,726 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $82,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,111,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,775,000 after purchasing an additional 31,153 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 22,954 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $212.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,815. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.09. The firm has a market cap of $300.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

