Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,060,496,000 after buying an additional 486,401,877 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,290,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,736,000 after acquiring an additional 49,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,005,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,698,000 after purchasing an additional 220,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.49. The company had a trading volume of 159,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,924. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.42 and its 200 day moving average is $221.63. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.29.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $356,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,607 shares in the company, valued at $9,475,994.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,607 shares in the company, valued at $9,475,994.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,241 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,369 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

