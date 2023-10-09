WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,825 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 3.0% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 315,210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Portman Square Capital LLP increased its holdings in Starbucks by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Portman Square Capital LLP now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Starbucks by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 814,443 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $80,712,000 after acquiring an additional 474,829 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.55. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.19.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

