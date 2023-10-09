Westwood Wealth Management Acquires 100 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Westwood Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.8% of Westwood Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after buying an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,164,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,242,636,000 after purchasing an additional 223,827 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,891,819,000 after purchasing an additional 864,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.23. 157,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,990. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.35. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.97.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.