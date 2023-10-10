27,885 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,000. Blackstone comprises about 2.2% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 264,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 14.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 189,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 24,278 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Blackstone by 130.1% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $105.86. 1,470,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.17.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.97.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

