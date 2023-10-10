3,182 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Purchased by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,900. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.98 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.71.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

