3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Trimmed by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in 3M by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

3M Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $89.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.60. 3M has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $133.91. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of -31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

